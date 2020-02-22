This fund is a play for the millennial home renter, and some of its holdings are up big this year

A contractor prepares a sliding door for a home under construction at the Toll Brothers Inc. Enclave at Rye Brook housing development in Rye Brook, New York

Owning a home has long been the individual investor's opportunity to hold real estate.

But the American millennial population is waiting longer than their parents to buy their first house, necessitating other avenues of investment into the world's largest asset class.

Hoya Capital Real Estate started an exchange traded fund last March that its founder calls a macro play on the housing shortage in the United States. Some of its holdings, like Zillow and Redfin, are big winners in the real estate sector this year.

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF has rallied nearly 25% since its inception, bolstered by the low interest rate environment that accelerated last summer when the Federal Reserve started slashing interest rates.

The S&P 500 Homebuilders ETF is considered the benchmark for the housing market and has returned more than the Hoya Capital ETF since March, about 30%.

Hoya Capital's founder and president Alex Pettee said the benchmark isn't capturing the full macroeconomic picture that will persist through at least 2030. Trends in the mortgage market and what's going on in real estate technology have become increasing important for investors who want their finger on the pulse of the housing market, Pettee said.

Hoya's ETF, with an expense ratio of 45 basis points, is made up of 100 different stocks that touch the real estate sector. About 30% of the equities are home ownership and rental operations, such as AvalonBay and Essex Property Trust. The next 30% are homebuilders like Lennar, PulteGroup and Toll Brothers. Another 20% of the portfolio goes to home improvement and furnishing stocks, including Home Depot, Lowe's and Restoration Hardware.

The more unique 20% of the Hoya ETF, which the S&P Homebuilders ETF doesn't include, weighs home financing and real estate technology companies like Zillow, Redfin, CoreLogic, Realogy and RE/MAX. Zillow shares surged this week, bringing its year-to-date gain to more than 40%, after its quarterly results showed more people used its real estate website to buy and sell homes.

"A lot of consumers' first touch point of the housing market is on Zillow or Redfin," said Pettee.

Redfin has rallied 52% this year alone and shares of Realogy are up more than 35% in 2020.