Coronavirus live updates: South Korea reports 123 new cases, fourth death

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

9:23 am: South Korea reports 123 new cases, fourth death

South Korea reported a jump of 123 new cases, bringing the country's total to 556 infected, according to the country's for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also reported a fourth death. More of half of the cases have been linked to outbreaks at a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in country's fourth-largest city Daegu. More than 1,000 people who attended the church have reported flu-like symptoms. Officials are also investigating a possible link between churchgoers and the spike in infections at the Cheongdo hospital, where more than 110 people have been infected so far, mostly patients at a mental illness ward.

8:30 am: Cases in Italy jump

Infections in Italy saw a sharp spike, surging to nearly 80 cases by Saturday, with two dead, according to the country's health ministry. In the two worst-hit regions of Lombardy and Veneto, sports events have been canceled, and authorities closed schools and universities, according to a Reuters report. A dozen towns in northern Italy effectively went into lockdown on Saturday after the deaths of the two infected people, and a growing cluster of cases with no direct links to the origin of the outbreak abroad.

An information sign that reads 'Coronavirus, the population is invited as a precautionary measure to remain at home' is pictured in the village of Casalpusterlengo, southeast of Milan, on February 22, 2020. Miguel Medina | AFP

Companies have told employees from virus-hit areas to stay at home, the report said. Lombardy and Veneto are the heart of Italy's industrial region and both make up 30% of gross domestic output.

7:55 am: Hubei reports 630 new cases

China's Hubei province reported 630 new confirmed cases, and 96 additional deaths, as of Feb. 22. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 64,084, and the death toll to 2,346. All times below are in Eastern time.

3:58 pm: Virus cases surge in South Korea

The number of coronavirus cases tripled in South Korea on Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the number of confirmed cases in the country surging to 433 from 156 over a 24-hour period. The surge in cases adds to fears among health officials that the virus, which has spread to 28 countries, could turn into a global pandemic. More than half of the cases in South Korea are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, and over a thousand members have reported potential symptoms of the virus. The area surrounding the Christian sect's church in Daegu, a major city in South Korea, has become empty as businesses there shutter.

South Korean health officials spray disinfectant in front of the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu on February 21, 2020. Jung Yeon-je | AFP | Getty Images

2:36 pm: 7 river cruise ships to house medical workers in Wuhan

Chinese state media reported that seven ships brought into the city of Wuhan in Hubei province will be converted into temporary accommodations for medical staff in the city. Thousands of medical workers from across the country have been brought into Hubei to help the province contain the outbreak. Xinhua News reported that the ships normally operate as river cruises in the Three Gorges, a popular and scenic tourist area along the Yangtze River. The state news agency said, however, that the cruise ship business in the Three Gorges had been closed due to the outbreak. The move comes amid heightened scrutiny after hundreds of passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship contracted the new coronavirus. —Wang

12:20 pm: WHO fears spread of virus to countries in Africa