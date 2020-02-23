Saudi Arabia 'stands ready' to support debt-ridden Lebanon — but wants to see a reform plan first, finance minister says

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia's finance minister, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Saudi Arabia is willing to support crisis-stricken Lebanon, but wants to see a realistic reform plan first, its finance minister said during the G-20 Summit in Riyadh on Sunday. Asked if the kingdom would offer financial assistance to Lebanon, which is in the clutches of a debt, banking and currency crisis brought on by decades of financial mismanagement and corruption, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al Jadaan said he's monitoring the situation as it unfolds. "Saudi Arabia has been a strong supporter of Lebanon for decades, it's not new, but we are watching what is happening at the moment," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. "We are talking to the IMF and others — we want to see a reform plan that is viable and doable and then we will take action." "I would like to see a very clear reform plan that is doable, viable, accepted by the IMF and the supporting countries, and we will obviously assess it and stand ready." The comments come amid Lebanon's worst financial crisis in 30 years, with its banking system under worse strain than during the country's 1975-1990 civil war. Lebanon was hit with a double downgrade over the weekend by two of the world's largest ratings agencies, bringing the country of six million further into junk territory. Moody's and S&P Global Ratings downgraded Lebanon's long-term foreign currency rating to Ca and CC, respectively — both of which are ten steps below investment grade — foreshadowing what investors now expect to be the country's first-ever bond default.

In the last week alone, the World Bank has warned of an "implosion" and the yield on Lebanon's eurobonds maturing in March surpassed an eye-popping 1,000%. Government officials are now in talks with International Monetary Fund advisers on how to proceed, including how to manage its $30 billion in international bonds, one-third of which are held by foreign investors. The rest are held by local bondholders. A default is likely to wipe out the capital of most local banks, analysts say, as roughly 70% of Lebanese banks' assets are sovereign and central bank debt instruments. In a report last week, Moody's predicted that a debt restructuring plan for Lebanon would likely include bond writedowns to the tune of 35% to 65% of face value. The country has the world's highest debt-to-GDP ratio at around 160%, and has suffered for years from low growth, high unemployment and rampant corruption. "Financial engineering" by the central bank is also to blame, many economists say, which involved luring dollar deposits from local banks at high interest rates to finance the government's spending. The lira, officially pegged to the dollar, has plummeted 40% on the black market as local banks ration dollars necessary for imports of food, medicine and other essential goods.