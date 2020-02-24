5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow to sink 700 points at Monday open

Trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 28, 2020. Bryan R Smith | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were pointing to about a 700-point or 2.4% decline at Wall Street's open on Monday for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, trimming some earlier losses. However, European stocks were faring worse, with Italian equities down 4% as Italy grapples with the largest coronavirus outbreak outside of Asia, with more than 150 reported cases and four deaths. On Sunday at the G-20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that U.S. officials will have a better idea of how the coronavirus spread will impact the economy in "three or four weeks." Outbreak concerns were already intensifying last week, sending the Dow down 227 points or 0.8% on Friday, breaking a two-week winning streak.

2. Treasury yields slide as gold soars

3. Buffett sees stock plunge as a buying opportunity

Warren Buffett Gerard Miller | CNBC

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who joins CNBC's "Squawk Box" for three hours ending at 9 a.m. ET, said Monday that he views the stock market's huge decline as a buying opportunity. "We're a net buyer of stocks over time. When stocks are down we're going to be buying on balance. Would rather buy at a lower price than a higher price," he said. Click here to keep up with everything Buffett says on CNBC on Monday morning. On Saturday, he released the most widely anticipated shareholder letter of the year and discussed how Berkshire Hathaway's business fared throughout 2019.

4. South Korea coronavirus cases and deaths climb

In addition to an explosion of coronavirus cases in Italy, South Korea cases climbed to more than 830, with seven deaths. Health authorities said that global cases rose to nearly 79,500 with over 2,600 deaths — still with the vast majority of cases and deaths in China where the new virus originated. Chinese leaders decided Monday to postpone the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, according to state media. The annual event in Beijing, at which China releases economic targets for the year, had been set to begin next week. No future date was given.

5. Sanders to win Nevada caucuses, followed by Biden

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks during the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 19, 2020. Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images