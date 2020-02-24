As coronavirus fuels market panic, some experts say the dollar is the only safe currency

Growing coronavirus fears saw the dollar crowned the big winner in currencies last week, and analysts are expecting further rises — primarily due to a lack of alternatives.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a basket of major currencies, rose by around 0.8% last week, before slipping back Friday following some disappointing economic data. Since mid-January when the outbreak of the new coronavirus took hold, the dollar index is up over 2.5%, and on Monday was trading around 0.14% higher at 99.399.

In an outlook note entitled "The dollar way or the highway," ING strategists flagged an "alternative perspective" behind the recent dollar strength: "that investors are quintessentially lacking alternatives in the G-10 space."

"A rebound in the most exposed currencies to China may still not be a story for next week (even if risk recovers), while grim data should keep JPY (yen) and EUR (euro) unable to recover," Francesco Pesole, forex strategist at ING, said in the note published Friday. "With no alternatives in G-10, the dollar can hold on to its throne for now."

On Monday he reiterated that "the dollar remains the currency of choice in G-10 space."

JPMorgan analysts Daniel P Hui and Benjamin Shatil highlighted that although foreign exchange markets had in some ways reacted to the new coronavirus outbreak in the expected risk-on/risk-off manner, there was a "troubling development whereby some 'safe haven' currencies have been anything but."

The Japanese yen, for instance — traditionally viewed as another safe-haven currency — has been hit hard by the spread of the virus. Indeed, the strength of the dollar index last week was driven by a sharp move higher in USD/JPY. As of Sunday, Japan had 132 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the World Health Organization, which included 27 new cases compared to the day before.