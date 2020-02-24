Coronavirus fears slam stocks—what investors should watch now

Kevin Caron, co-founder and senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, said the global economic backdrop still looked relatively strong:

"There's a lot of good things going on beyond the immediate news, [including] the improvement in tone in terms of the overall global economy. There was a lot of pump-priming from central banks over the last year or so. There has been a drawdown in inventories around the world and that could lead to a more sustained pickup this year. Unfortunately, right at the moment where you would be looking for that pickup to start to get some real lift, we've been hit with this coronavirus, which does have some real impacts. There are very significant supply chains in China, and when you look at the IHS Markit Services survey from last week, it was a very large drop here in the United States. So, we're weighing the bigger picture, which is one that is, we think, going to move towards an improved economy later this year, but we have the near-term challenge and uncertainties surrounding coronavirus and the spread of that virus, which has significant impacts, as we see today, in the near term."