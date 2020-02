The first team of people from various agencies of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government are ready to fly to Japan's Tokyo to bring back its residents under quarantine aboard a cruise ship, at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures tanked more than 750 points on Monday as the number of Chinese coronavirus cases outside of China soared, raising fears of a global economic slowdown from the spreading deadly virus.

If you believe the market drop is going to get worse before it gets better, there are places that historically have been good hideouts.