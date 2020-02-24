Julian Assange to learn his fate as British court begins US extradition trial

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood march on February 22, 2020 against the U.K. government's intention to extradite Julian Assange to the U.S.

A U.K. court will on Monday begin to consider whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the U.S. to face spying charges.

Assange, an Australian citizen who spent seven years in Ecuador's London embassy to avoid being extradited to Sweden on sex crime accusations, is wanted by U.S. authorities over 18 criminal counts, including violating espionage law.

In November, Swedish prosecutors dropped the nine-year investigation into a rape allegation made against Assange, eliminating the need for the U.K. to decide whether to extradite him to Sweden or the United States.

However, lawyers for Assange told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that a verdict on his extradition could still be years away, as a decision was not expected until late summer and would be appealed if it went in the United States' favor.

Protesters from across Europe gathered in London on Saturday to demand Assange's release and rally against his potential extradition.

High-profile speakers addressed crowds during the march, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, who referred to Assange as "a courageous shiner of light into dark places from which the powers that be would dearly like to have us turn away."

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis also spoke at the protest, with Varoufakis describing WikiLeaks as "what every self-respecting news outlet ought to be."

He also announced that Euroleaks, a project he was launching with Assange, would "see the light of day" on March 10.

WikiLeaks made headlines in 2010 after publishing classified U.S. military footage of Apache helicopters carrying out a 2007 attack that killed a dozen people in Baghdad. In the same year, the organization released more than 90,000 secret documents relating to U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, as well as nearly 400,000 reports on America's military campaign in Iraq.

— Reuters contributed to this article