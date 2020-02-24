Netflix will soon show you a list of the top 10 movies and TV shows

It will help solve one problem for viewers: finding something to watch. Netflix often shows TV shows and movies that are popular, but it hasn't provided a top 10 list before. And doing so might help it keep people inside Netflix, as opposed to closing out the app and opening a competing product, like Disney 's Disney+ or Apple 's Apple TV+.

Netflix on Monday said it will soon start showing viewers the top 10 movies and top 10 TV shows that are available to stream. It has been testing the feature in the U.K. and Mexico for the last six months, and will roll out to more countries, the company said.

Keeping users interested in Netflix content will be increasingly important, especially ahead of AT&T's WarnerMedia HBO Max launch in May and Comcast's Peacock on July 15.

Netflix released its fourth quarter earnings on Jan. 21 when it posted a lower-than-expected guidance for the first quarter, expecting to add 7 million paid customers in Q1 versus analyst expectations for 7.87 million subscribers.

Here's how the feature works: You'll see one list that shows a combination of top TV shows and movies in the U.S., for example. But if you tap into movies or TV show sections, you'll see a top 10 list specific to those, too.

"This new row — complete with its own special design — will enable you to see what is most popular on Netflix in your country," Netflix said. "It will be updated every day and the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you."

Disclosure: Peacock is the streaming service of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal.