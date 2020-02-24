There's nowhere for investors to run as coronavirus fears hit stocks, Oppenheimer's John Stoltzfus warns

Market bull John Stoltzfus is telling investors there's nowhere to run.

The Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strategist warns the surge in coronavirus cases will continue to rock the market, and he sees few options other than staying put right now.

"The defensive [areas] that one would run for shelter to look very richly valued — whether it's the 10-year Treasury, the 30-year Treasury, an ounce of gold, utilities stocks, real estate stocks," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

If coronavirus cases fail to peak globally within the next couple of weeks, Stoltzfus believes stocks could fall 10% from their recent all-time highs.

"It really depends upon news flow at this point as well as emotions. How many are lining up to sell," he said.

But Stoltzfus, who has worked on Wall Street for four decades, isn't letting his near-term sell-off forecast tinker with his 2020 market forecast. Even though both the S&P 500 had its worst day in two years and the Dow went negative for the year, he's confident stocks will rebound.