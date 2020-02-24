Stock futures bounce slightly in overnight trading following the Dow's 1,000 point rout

Stock futures bounced a bit on Monday evening following the market's worst decline in two years on coronavirus fears.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up by 34 points, while S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.2.

After the bell, United Airlines and Mastercard warned about the potential impact the coronavirus will have on 2020 results. The shares added to their Monday regular session declines with United losing 0.6% and Mastercard dropping nearly 3% after hours.

Investors fled the stock market rapidly in Monday's session as a surge in coronavirus cases outside of China intensified fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown. The Dow sank more than 1,000 points, suffering its biggest point and percentage drop since Feb. 2018. The S&P 500 plunged 3.3%, also the worst drop in two years. With Monday's declines, the S&P 500 and the Dow both wiped out all of their 2020 gains.