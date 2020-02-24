If you invested $1,000 in American Express 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now

How American Express got its start

American Express dates to 1850, when it started as a freight shipping company. The company began introducing financial products and services and by the 1950s, Amex launched its first consumer charge card. In 1966, it put forth a corporate card program for businesses, and in 1991, created its first loyalty program, now called Membership Rewards. The program serves to incentivize users with benefits and encourage member loyalty. Since then, American Express has continued to reiterate its financial offerings by introducing lines of debit and credit cards as well as banking services. Today, it's one of the world's largest financial corporations with more than 63 million cardholders.

American Express' stock performance

Through the years, American Express stock gone up and down. Like many financial institutions, the company saw its stock sink around the time of the 2008 recession. By February 2009, its share price landed at just over $11. In February 2015, the market value of American Express fell by around $8 billion within 48 hours after it announced the loss of a lucrative contract with Costco, which was set to expire in March 2016. The contract termination had shareholders worried about how much revenue Amex would lose and how it would impact their investments.

In October 2017, it was also announced that Kenneth Chenault, chairman and CEO for 17 years, would step down in February 2018 as American Express struggled to find its place in a modern market. Despite the problems, Amex stock returned 5.4% annually under Chenault's tenure. That's close to double the 2.6% annual return of the financial sector during that period.

The latest on American Express