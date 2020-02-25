Cramer's lightning round: 'Nothing's immunized from the coronavirus'

Axon Enterprise: "Nothing's immunized from the coronavirus, but you know I like Axon ... It's been a big win for us and we're reiterating that we still like it."

Inseego: "Oh, man. It's got 5G and it's got SaaS, and therefore it means that they ought to come on this show 'cause there's too many of those other companies like that and I can barely keep them straight anymore."

Amcor: "Simple packaging company. I like simple packaging companies. It's come down a lot. I don't think it should have. I actually think the stock's [good] right here."

Esperion Therapeutics: "That's a crowded market. The stock has run up very big .... and I think this stock has run too much and I don't want to be there right now. Too crowded an area with too many players."

Match Group: "I don't know. I didn't like that last quarter that much. Remember, everything's got to be pretty darned pristine and in an era of the coronaviurs, Match.com may not be" what "I ant to be a buyer of."

Energy Transfer: "Why do you want to reach for yield? Why do you want to create problems for yourself? Why do you want to hurt yourself? We have enough problems already. The answer is no."