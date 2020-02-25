CEO changes usher in a new era of European banking

A man takes out Euro banknotes from an automated teller machine (ATM) at a cash point in Carquefou, Western France. JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD

Several major banks in Europe have seen changes in top management recently, in what experts suggest will be a new era for the region's finance industry. UBS, Credit Suisse, ING and HSBC are changing their leadership. RBS appointed a new chief in November. Barclays is also reportedly looking at a new chief executive officer to replace Jes Staley at the end of next year, according to the Financial Times. Barclays did not want to comment on the report when contacted by CNBC Monday. The trend to reshuffle top management comes after a decade of weak growth. Analysts believe European banks are now entering a new phase, despite more work still being needed to regain market share. "The recent CEO movement trend is perpetuated by a mini-bank sector cycle coming to a close," Tom Kinmonth, senior fixed income strategist at ABN AMRO, told CNBC via email Monday. He explained that regulatory fines and outstanding cases have begun to reach some form of conclusion and that "capital demands from regulators have begun to subside for the first time in a decade."

There is pressure on banks to speed up their improvements in their returns on equity. Jeffrey Sacks Head of investment strategy at Citi Private Bank

European banks have struggled since the global financial crisis of 2008 and the subsequent sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone. Regulators have demanded higher capital requirements, economic growth has stalled and the European Central Bank (ECB) has embarked on negative interest rates. As a result, some lenders have frozen bonuses, slashed their workforce and shifted their operations. The Stoxx Europe 600 banking index has dropped about 60% since February 2008. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones U.S. banking index has risen about 23% during the same period. The price moves reflect how U.S. banks have managed to repair their balance sheets much faster than European lenders after the crash. "There is pressure on banks to speed up their improvements in their returns on equity, which have been improving but only slowly and not for all banks," Jeffrey Sacks, head of investment strategy at Citi Private Bank, told CNBC via email. He added that "new CEOs bring new turnaround plans, and that may also include more cross-border mergers if regulations and national politics allow."

European banks have considered mergers as a way to boost their business. The most recent high-profile discussions involved Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, but the two German banks ended talks in April after deciding it would have been too risky to combine operations. "Banks have spent the last four years making huge changes in their structure to accommodate the host of challenges and changes in risk metrics," Kinmonth told CNBC. He added that "the CEO movement we see now is the natural result as bank strategic plans begin to reach an end and we move to the next round of change management for 2024." In the latest round of earnings, European banks showed higher profitability returns from those seen at the height of the sovereign debt crisis. UBS posted a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 9% 2019, higher from 1.2% in 2012. Credit Suisse's announced a ROTE of 9% in 2019 as well, compared to 2.9% in 2012. ING's ROTE stood at 9.4% in 2019, from 5.9% in 2012.

Technological transformation