Bernie Sanders takes heat in a messy debate – here are the highlights from South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Win McNamee | Getty Images

Biden guarantees win in South Carolina

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden participates in the tenth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, 2020. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Biden predicted a win in South Carolina on Saturday when he was pressed by the moderators on his sinking poll numbers in the state. "I will win South Carolina," Biden said in response to a question asking if he'd end his candidacy if he doesn't get the votes. The former vice president touted his record in South Carolina with the black community, saying he has "created jobs for people. The people know me. My entire career has been wrapped up in dealing with civil rights and liberties." "I don't expect anything. I'm here to ask. I'm here to earn. But folks, I intend to win South Carolina and I will win the African American vote here in South Carolina," Biden added. Biden's lead over Sanders has been slipping in South Carolina, where the former vice president has been relying on support among black voters. If Sanders bests Biden, it will be the Vermont senator's fourth straight popular vote victory. Coming just days before Super Tuesday, that could give him a boost toward an insurmountable delegate lead.

Buttigieg asks billionaires to donate

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., February 25, 2020. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Buttigieg told billionaires to donate to his campaign following a spat with Sanders over the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor's campaign contributions. Sanders, who has built his campaign on promoting wealth inequality and dismissing the ultra-wealthy, went after Buttigieg for accepting contributions from 50 billionaires. "I'll tell you, Pete, what the American people want," he said. "They don't want candidates to be running to billionaires for huge amounts of money." In response, Buttigieg downplayed contributions from the billionaire donors, saying they make up a small portion of his campaign funds. But immediately following his clarification, Buttigieg used the opportunity to ask on live television for additional donations, most notably from other billionaires. "In fact I shouldn't miss the opportunity, if you're watching right now and you support my campaign, go to PeteForAmerica.com and chip in. And if you're watching right now and you're a billionaire, I will raise your taxes," he quipped. "But if you'd like to defeat Donald trump, please go to PeteForAmerica.com and donate the legal maximum of $2800."

Warren attacks Bloomberg over alleged 'kill it' comment

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Win McNamee | Getty Images

Warren attacked Michael Bloomberg over an accusation from a former employee who claimed Bloomberg quipped "kill it" when she was discussing being pregnant. Bloomberg flatly denied ever saying any such thing. "I'm sorry if she heard what she thought she heard," he said. Bloomberg also grew testy over Warren's continued pressure on him to release all former Bloomberg LP employees who alleged misconduct at the company from their non-disclosure agreements. He argued that he had already released the three women who claimed that he personally said offensive things in the workplace. Bloomberg said he was "probably wrong to make the jokes -- I don't remember what they were. ... If it bothered them, I was wrong, and I apologize for that. But we went back 40 years, and we could only find three cases where women said they were uncomfortable. Nobody accused me of doing anything other than making a comment or two."

Candidates hit Trump on coronavirus

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 25, 2020. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Halfway through the debate, Bloomberg segued from a question about New York's trans fat ban to attacking President Donald Trump over his administration's response to coronavirus. "If you have good public health then you can do things. You read about the [coronavirus] and what's really happening here is the president fired the pandemic specialist in this country two years ago, so there's nobody here to figure out what the hell we should be doing," Bloomberg said. "He's defunded Centers for Disease Control, so we don't have the organization we need. This is a very serious thing. As you see, the stock market is falling apart and people are very worried and they should be. This is a very serious thing and we don't have anybody to respond." In 2018, Trump fired the majority of the White House global health emergency team. The spread of coronavirus outside of China, and warnings this week from CDC experts, sent markets tanking on Monday and Tuesday. Klobuchar, meanwhile, dodged a question on whether she'd close borders to Americans who have been exposed to the virus to prevent an outbreak in the United States, instead advocating for treatment for those people instead. Then she gave out the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, snubbing Buttigieg, who earlier in the debate, gave out his own website on live television for donors to contribute to his campaign. "I'm not gonna give my website right now. I'm going to give the CDC's website," Klobuchar said, calling the situation "serious." Immediately following the comments from the Democratic candidates who said the White House has not responded well to the outbreak in China, Trump tweeted that the "CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus."

Biden cuts himself off

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Win McNamee | Getty Images