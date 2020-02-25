Bob Iger to step down as Disney CEO, effective immediately

Bob Iger will step down as Disney CEO and assume the role of executive chairman, Disney announced on Tuesday.

Bob Chapek, who most recently served as chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, will assume the role of CEO, effective immediately, Disney announced.

Shares of Disney fell about 2.5% after hours.

Iger will remain executive chairman of Disney through the end of 2021, according to the company. He has been instrumental in making Disney a media powerhouse with key acquisitions and content plays. He launched Disney+, immediately making Disney a popular streaming service provider. Disney said the service had 26.5 million paying subscribers during the first quarter of 2020 after launching in November.