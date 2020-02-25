Domino's stock would have earned you more than Google if you invested in their IPOs

When asked whether Domino's Pizza or Google had a higher return for investors since their 2004 IPOs, most people would likely say the tech giant with the world's most visited website.

But Domino's, including its dividends, would have netted you a higher return.

If you had invested $1,000 in Domino's when it went public on July 13, 2004, that investment would be worth more than $56,000 as of last Thursday, according to CNBC calculations. Its share price on Tuesday was hovering around $374.

CNBC: Domino's stock as of Feb. 2020.

As for Google, a $1,000 investment made at IPO, on Aug. 19, 2004, would be worth more than $35,000 as of last Thursday. Its current share price was hovering around $1,426.

CNBC: Google stock as of Feb. 2020.

Other than the fact that people clearly love pizza, this data shows that companies don't necessarily have to dominate a trendy industry to have a top-traded stock.

Last week, Domino's reported its fourth-quarter earnings with news that it had beaten Wall Street expectations. As a result, its shares soared 25% that day.

But Domino's hasn't always been doing well. In 2009, the company received so many poor reviews over its menu items that it decided to overhaul its business model. "Microwave pizza is far superior" and "Domino's tastes like cardboard" are just a few of the critical remarks customers made. As part of its "Domino's Pizza Turnaround" campaign, the company heavily publicized the improvements it made to its recipe.

Following this brand revamp, Domino's saw its stock gain more than 2,000% from 2010 to 2017. It also outperformed big-name companies during that period, including Amazon, Apple and Netflix.

Today, Domino's has managed to stay successful even in the face of heavy competition. As a pizza delivery service, it's had to keep up with ever-growing pressure from others in the delivery space, such as UberEats and DoorDash. Despite the pressure, Domino's grew its U.S. same-store sales by 3.4% during Q4, beating the 2.3% Wall Street expected.