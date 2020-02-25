European stocks set to open higher despite Italy virus fears

European markets are expected to open in positive territory on Tuesday, despite widespread concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.

London's FTSE index is expected to open 32 points higher at 7,174, the German DAX up 80 points at 13,107 and the French CAC up 34 points at 5,817, according to IG.

Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open 191 points higher at 23,679 after sharp declines were seen yesterday on fears of the coronavirus outbreak in the north of the country. The death toll in Italy from the virus, known formally as COVID-19, climbed to seven on Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) sent a mission to Italy Tuesday to "support Italian authorities in understanding the situation," it said in a statement yesterday, citing concerns with the outbreak.

"While limited local person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in countries outside of China was expected, the rapid increase in reported cases in Italy over the past two days is of concern," WHO said.

Meanwhile in China, the National Health Commission reported 508 new confirmed cases and 71 new deaths, as of Feb. 24. South Korea, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases outside China, reported a jump of 60 new cases, bringing the country's total to 893 infected.

The expected bounce back in European markets mirrors a slight rebound in the U.S. where stock futures bounced on Monday evening following the market's worst decline in two years.

On the data front, Germany releases a detailed picture of its fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP). There are no major European earnings Tuesday.