Bloomberg mocks minorities, transgender people, overdose deaths in resurfaced videos

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a rally on February 20, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mike Bloomberg has spent a ton of his own money running for the Democratic presidential nomination, but he hasn't been able to stop the deluge of recordings of his past controversial remarks from hitting social media.

The tapes, some of which go back several years and have been reported by a variety of news outlets, reveal comments that are out of step with stances Bloomberg has been championing as a presidential candidate.

They capture the candidate casting aspersions on black and Latino men, poking fun at a family struck by tragedy and deriding transgender people.

The recordings have emerged as his presidential campaign grew in stature, fueled by his vast personal fortune. Some have resurfaced after his debut on the Democratic debate stage last week, when he seemed unprepared to respond to the attacks against him and his record as New York mayor.

Bloomberg's campaign did not return a request for comment from CNBC.

He will return to the debate stage Tuesday night in South Carolina, where he will face off against former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, fellow billionaire Tom Steyer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

On and off the stage, Bloomberg's rivals have been questioning his record and presenting him as a candidate who is trying to buy the election. Bloomberg has a net worth of around $62 billion, according to Forbes, and has spent more than $500 million on campaign ads since entering the race in November.

Warren last week dealt the harshest blows on the debate stage. She labeled him a "billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians'" and urged him to release women who worked for his firm Bloomberg LP from nondisclosure agreements that prevent them from discussing sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination in the workplace.

Here are the past comments making the rounds on social media: