Coronavirus watch, earnings, new home sales: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Wednesday

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

1. Coronavirus watch

We'll be looking for updates on the coronavirus, a threat that has roiled through the markets causing a massive two-day sell-off in U.S. equities. Health officials at the Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday the coronavirus is "likely" to continue to spread throughout the United States and the American public should "prepare for the expectation that this is going to be bad." Following this, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC that the U.S. economy is "holding up nicely" and that the coronavirus in this country is "pretty close to air-tight' containment. Any updates could determine the future direction of markets. Investors are hoping to get some updates on the virus's impact on travel from Marriott, the world largest hotel operator and Bookings Holdings, the largest travel booking operator. Both companies report quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Both stocks are down nearly 15% this year thanks to the disruption in travel from the deadly virus.

2. More earnings

Lowe's also reports earnings before the bell on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer is expected to report earnings per share of $1.42 on revenue of $6.047 billion. This compares to the $1.31 per share on sales of $5.494 billion reported a year prior. Lowe's is reporting on the heels of Home Depot's strong earnings on Tuesday. Home Depot shares rose amid a market sell-off after beating on the top and bottom lines, supported by strong holiday and appliance sales. Real estate stocks have outperformed the broader market recently thanks to low interest rates and a large amount of home owners refinancing their mortgages. Shares of Lowe's are about flat for the year. Retailer L Brands, payments company Square and online marketplace Etsy also report earnings on Wednesday.

3. New home sales expected to jump