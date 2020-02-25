Roger Stone judge cites Trump tweets, risk of juror harassment as she boots public from new trial hearing

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the federal courthouse where he is set to be sentenced, in Washington, U.S., February 20, 2020.

A judge Tuesday barred the public from the courtroom during a hearing on Roger Stone's request for a new trial, saying tweets by President Donald Trump and others may have raised the risk of harassment to jurors who could be testifying there.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson's move came before she began hearing arguments from Stone's lawyers that the Republican operative deserves a new trial because of alleged misconduct by the forewoman of Stone's trial jury.

That forewoman, Tomeka Hart, had posted news stories and other items critical of Trump, who is a longtime friend of Stone's, on her social media feeds before she sat on his jury.

While Jackson barred the press and other members from the hearing room in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., she allowed reporters and others to listen to the hearing on an audio feed elsewhere in the courthouse.

Even as the hearing got underway in U.S. District Court, Trump again tweeted about Hart, writing, "There has rarely been a juror so tainted as" her.

"Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of 'Trump' and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn't even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch."

Jackson last week sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering. But the sentence was suspended pending her decision on his request for a new trial.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jackson first held a hearing on Stone's motion to open the courtroom to the public for the second hearing on his request for a new trial.

Jackson, in addition to citing Trump's tweet about Hart, also referenced comments from Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones, the head of far-right conspiracy site Infowars, before she ruled that the hearing in Stone's case should be partially closed to the public.

Carlson "accused the foreperson of the jury of being an anti-Trump zealot," Jackson noted, describing a segment of the Fox personality's show in which he slammed the juror as biased and broadcast her Twitter handle, according to NBC News.

Trump tweeted on Feb. 13 that it appeared the forewoman in Stone's case had "significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the 'Justice' Department."

Such criticisms might put jurors' safety at risk, Jackson said.

"Individuals who are angry about Mr. Stone's conviction may choose to take it out on them personally," she said, NBC reported.

"While judges may have volunteered for their positions, jurors are not volunteers," she said. "They are deserving of the public's respect and they deserve to have their privacy respected."