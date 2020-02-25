Virgin Galactic is jumping again as traders look to see if quarterly report can justify the hype

Virgin Galactic's stock jumped on Tuesday as speculative trading in the space tourism company continues, with its quarterly results expected after the market closes.

Shares of Virgin Galactic climbed more than 6% from its previous close of $34.29. The stock is near record high levels, as it soared above $40 a share last week after a extraordinary rally. Virgin Galactic has become Wall Street's favorite speculative investment, surging in popularity on trading platforms past even the likes of Apple and Tesla.

Shares even gained 1% on Monday in a stunning comeback as the broader market plunged.

The average amount of Virgin Galactic shares changing hands each day continues to push higher, with trading volume surging in the past two weeks. Speculative trading in a stock like this is characteristic of a "late cycle" market, when investors look for stocks that will continue outperform after a bull market has run for years.