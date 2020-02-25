Walmart will combine its store, online buying teams report says

Walmart will combine its team of buyers for Walmart.com and its team of buyers for the company's stores as the big-box retailer aims to turn e-commerce into a profitable business, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Walmart previously relied on the two separate teams to choose products and prices for its website and stores. The two sides of the business have separate chief executives. Marc Lore, the founder of Jet.com, leads Walmart's e-commerce in U.S. John Furner leads the store side of the business.

Walmart is shaking up the structure of the company, but Lore and Furner will stay in their roles, according to the Journal report. According to the report, the company will break up teams into six categories, such as food and apparel, that will buy all items regardless of where they are sold.

Walmart has seen a surge of e-commerce growth, fueled by its online grocery business. It reported online sales growth of 35% during the period and 37% for the year.

But the e-commerce side of Walmart's business has been costly and it's not yet profitable. Walmart also missed Wall Street's expectations for the fourth quarter, after a holiday season with weaker sales of toys and apparel. The company expects e-commerce growth to slow to about 30% in fiscal 2021, but said it's focused on driving up the sale of general merchandise such as apparel.

It is unclear whether Walmart will cut jobs because of the combination of the two teams. The company has been called for comment.