When the market tanks, ask yourself: What would Warren Buffett do?

The Dow dropped 1,000 points Monday as coronavirus fears sparked the index's biggest point and percentage drop in two years.

If you're worried about how your money is faring, financial experts advise you to channel your inner millionaire and ignore the urge to panic and check — or worse, sell off — your investments.

"Perspective is what we tend to lack during days like this," Ann Marie Etergino, managing director of RBC Wealth Management, tells CNBC Make It. "Remind yourself you've been through periods like this before."

To keep things in perspective, as Etergino suggests, consider that while a 1,000-point drop sounds significant, it's really only a 3.56% decline in the Dow's total value.

If you're still worried that things will get worse, though, Etergino says to ask yourself one question: What would Warren Buffett do?

Buffett answered that question Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The investing giant said he doesn't worry about daily headlines. Instead, he considers where businesses will be five, 10 and 20 years from now.

"I don't think I can make money by predicting what's going to go on next week or next month," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick. "I do think I can make money by predicting what will go on in the next 10 years."

As Buffett notes, thinking long term is key. While you can't time the market, one of the most important factors in building wealth is time in the market. You don't want to pull your money out when the market has a bad day.

Instead, ride it out. Research indicates that years from now, you may reap the rewards of compounding returns (remember, though, that past returns don't guarantee future gains). And missing even a few days as the market rebounds can significantly diminish your returns, research from JP Morgan shows. Rather than give in to emotion, stay the course. The rich are in it for the long term.

The headlines are scary, but there's always going to be a new threat to investors, whether it's election fears or whatever the Fed will do next, Etergino says. Each day brings a new headline.

"You want to make sure that you are proactive, not reactive," says Etergino.