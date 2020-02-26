Amazon adds CDC notice to searches about coronavirus

The notice, which appears at the top of product search results, includes a link for users to "learn more about coronavirus protective measures." It instructs users to visit the CDC website for more information about prevention and treatment of the disease.

The move comes as the coronavirus continues to spread. At least 2,764 people have died from the disease, while total confirmed cases have risen to more than 81,000. The majority of confirmed cases are in China, but the disease has spread rapidly over the past week through South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Amazon has also cracked down on listings on its marketplace that claim to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, it sent emails out to third-party sellers that said it would take down listings claiming to be a treatment, cure or remedy for the coronavirus. Among the products it removed were listings for a surgical face mask and a spray disinfectant, though the sellers were able to get their listings reinstated after they removed the unapproved medical claims.

Other tech companies have also taken steps to remove misinformation about the virus. Facebook said it would remove content with "false claims or conspiracy theories" about the coronavirus, while Google launched a search results page with resources from the World Health Organization (WHO). Twitter added a label linking to the CDC when users "coronavirus."

Last week, CNBC reported that Amazon was one of several tech giants that met with WHO at Facebook's Menlo Park, Calif. offices to discuss how to stop misinformation about the coronavirus on their platforms.