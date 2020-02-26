Cook says Apple TV+ is focused on original programming, not 'reruns' like the 'Friends' reunion

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets customers at the grand reopening of Apple's flagship Apple Fifth Avenue retail store on September 20, 2019 in New York City.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Wednesday during Apple's annual shareholder meeting that the Apple TV+ streaming service will offer only original programming. It won't launch reruns like some of the service's competitors, including AT&T's upcoming service HBO Max.

Apple TV+ launched late last year, with a reported $6 billion budget that's being spent on original characters and new shows.

Earlier this week, AT&T's HBO announced that it will air a "Friends" reunion show on HBO Max. One shareholder at the annual general meeting in Cupertino asked why that wasn't an Apple TV+ show.

"We love 'Friends.' Who doesn't love 'Friends'? It's not what Apple TV+ is about, it's about original programming," Cook said. "It doesn't feel right for Apple to go out and take a rerun. It doesn't feel like Apple."

"We're going to be focused on original programming," Cook said.

Cook said on Wednesday that Apple TV+ is off to a "rousing start" in terms of subscribers, but he did not disclose the number of subscribers.

Apple is offering a free year of Apple TV+ with purchase of an Apple device, which will help build subscribers quickly. "It's crazy we did this," Cook said.

Cook also talked during the shareholder meeting about acquisitions made in 2019.