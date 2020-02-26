Bob Iger on stepping down as Disney CEO: 'I don't want to run the company anymore'

Disney's Bob Iger elaborated a little more on his decision to step down as CEO and become the executive chairman effective immediately, a move that surprised Wall Street after the bell Wednesday.

"I don't want to run the company anymore," Iger said via phone Wednesday morning.

The long-tenured chief cited 20 years and 81 earnings calls and said he wants to concentrate on the creative pipeline of the company.

Iger tells me his desire to step down coalesced around Thanksgiving when he raised it with the board, which had already been targeting candidates.

Bob Chapek, who most recently was chairman of Disney parks, will become the CEO. Iger will remain as executive chairman through 2021, focusing on the creative strategy of the company.

When it comes to the long transition, Iger tells me there is "no rule book on this stuff" and this is what works for the company.

Disney shares were off 1% in premarket trading

