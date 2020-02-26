Coronavirus live updates: Asia stocks tumble again, Royal Caribbean cancels 30 cruises

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:15 am: Asia stocks tumble

Asia stocks fell in early trading, as Wall Street saw another rout overnight. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.07% in early trade after dropping more than 3% on Tuesday. The Topix index also saw a 1.07% decline. South Korea's Kospi tumbled 1.79% while the Kosdaq dropped 1.62%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.74%. — Eustance Huang

8:00 am: Royal Caribbean cancels 30 cruises

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean says it has cancelled 30 cruises in Southeast Asia due to the outbreak, Reuters reported. It has also modified several itineraries in the region and estimated the cancellations would lead to an impact of 90 cents per share in 2020, according to the report.

7:45 am: Japanese stocks set to tumble again

Markets in Japan were set to tumble at the open again as Wall Street saw another plunge overnight on virus fears. The Nikkei 225 had closed down more than 3% on Tuesday. Australian shares dropped around 1.8% in early trade. All times below are in Eastern time.

4:40 pm: Dow loses more than 800 points as stocks plunge for a second day

The stock rout continued as diving bond yields raised more concern that the global economy is slowing significantly because of the spreading coronavirus. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a record low as the Dow Jones Industrial Average added to Monday's 1,000-point drop. Comments from health officials warning of a possible outbreak in the U.S. also spooked investors, causing a turnaround in stocks which had opened the day higher. The Dow dropped 879.44 points, or 3.1%, to 27,081.36 after being up more than 180 points at one point shortly after the open. The slid 3% to 3,128.21 while the fell 2.8% to 8,965.61. Monday's session was the market's worst in two years. The S&P 500 posted back-to-back declines of at least 3% for the first time since November 2008 during the financial crisis, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

3:52 pm: US health officials say human trials on coronavirus vaccine to start in 6 weeks

Human trials testing a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus are expected to begin in six weeks, U.S. health officials announced Tuesday. "We are on time at least and maybe even a little bit better," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters at a press conference. "Hopefully, no further glitches." The White House reportedly asked Congress on Monday for $1.25 billion in additional funding to bolster its coronavirus response, including money to develop a vaccine and therapeutics to treat the virus. The National Institutes of Health has been working with biotech company to develop a vaccine using the current strain of the coronavirus. —Lovelace

3:49 pm: US health officials say coronavirus will likely cause a global pandemic