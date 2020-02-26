Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down – here's what to watch now

Walter Isaacson, Perella Weinberg Partners advisory partner, said Iger will act in a different capacity as executive chairman.

"What's particularly interesting in this transition is Bob Iger saying he's going to spend the next year and a half or however long it is being an executive chairman focused mainly on creative. … He came in not as the creative person. He came in as a business suit so to speak in the Hollywood jargon. I think Bob Iger has great taste, he has great fingertip feel for both television and stars but he's not one of these Hollywood people who is known as … the creative product person so it'll be interesting to see that he decided to cast himself in that role for the next year and a half."