Google announces $10 billion investment in US amid government antitrust probes

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Google LLC, speaks during the Google Cloud Next '19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Wednesday that the company is investing more than $10 billion this year in data centers and offices across the United States. The investment comes as Google faces increased scrutiny from U.S. regulators.

Leaders of the House Judiciary Committee in September requested documents from the company, raising antitrust concerns. The Federal Trade Commission said in February that it's examining prior acquisitions made by Alphabet. And the DOJ in July announced a broad antitrust review of big tech.

Google's new investments will be made in Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California, Pichai said.

"These investments will create thousands of jobs—including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities," Pinchai said in a statement. To put that figure in perspective, Google earned $46.08 billion in revenue in Q4.

It's also less than Google invested last year. In February 2019, the company announced it was investing $13 billion in order to expand key locations and build data centers around the United States.