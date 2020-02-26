Here's how much millennials at every age need to have saved right now to retire at 67

You may have heard that you need to save $1 million over the course of your lifetime to retire comfortably. But it can be confusing to know how much that means you need to be saving right now. Financial analysts at Blacktower Financial Management Group did the math for you, and it turns out that you can probably squeak by with a little over a third of that $1 million benchmark saved if you invest it well. Blacktower calculates that the average person will need to put away $386,100 of their own money over their lifetime to retire at 67, assuming you want an annual income of about $35,100 in retirement, which is just under 75% of the national median income of $48,700, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Depending on how you invest that money, it could last up to 50 years. To reach a total of $386,100 by 67, the youngest millennials (age 24) need to have $8,775 already set aside, while the oldest millennials (age 39) should have about $140,400 stashed away in retirement savings. Here's a breakdown by age:

Doing the math on retirement savings

Blacktower's calculations assume you'll earn an average return of about 6%. To get to that number, Blacktower notes that the average annual return of the S&P 500 Index is historically at around 10% and takes into account the adjusted 2.25% of long term inflation. While the data shows that the average real return would consequently sit at 7.75%, Blacktower's analysts would conservatively average this down to a target rate of 6% per year to account for market fluctuations. That means if you start saving $8,775 a year, or about $730 a month, in a retirement account like a 401(k) over the course of the next 44 years, that $386,100 in savings will grow to over $1.7 million thanks to compound interest. Again, that's assuming you earn about a 6% rate of return. With that kind of savings, you'll have enough for about 50 years of retirement. If you set aside that same $730 a month in a savings account paying 1% interest, you'll earn less and only have about 13.7 years before the money runs out. And if you stick your savings under a mattress, which is not recommended, you'll likely run out of money by 78, which is roughly the average life expectancy, according to the current estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet whether or not $35,100 a year will buy you a comfortable retirement is also up for debate. In addition to any personal retirement savings, the average Social Security retirement benefit is currently about $1,470 a month, or about $17,640 a year, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. However, the typical American spent about $3,900 a month last year on basics such as food, housing, utilities, transportation and health care, according to the latest consumer spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That adds up to about $46,800 a year, which means that there's not a lot of room for luxuries, such as travel, if you're trying to stick to a $35,100 budget plus Social Security.

How to boost your retirement savings