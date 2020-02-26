'We need to stop the panic': Italy's prime minister calls for calm as virus spikes

A group of Venetians dressed up like old doctors at the time when in Venice there was the plague, celebrate the end of the Venice Carnival, despite the facts it has been stopped on Sunday due to Coronavirus situation around the region.

Italy's prime minister has called for calm as the coronavirus spreads to other parts of the country, while lockdowns, closures and "fake news" provokes panic among the public.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 325 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths in Italy. Infections are now being seen beyond the original epicenter in the north, with cases now confirmed in Tuscany, Le Marche, Emilia Romagna, Alto Adige, Piedmont, Liguria, Lazio and Sicily, far south of the capital in Rome.

Eleven towns in the most heavily affected northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto remain under lockdown with schools, universities, businesses and many public venues closed. The outbreak has prompted further tensions in Italy's fragile coalition government, and arguments between Rome and authorities in Lombardy.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called for calm and less sensationalist reporting on Tuesday.

"It's time to turn down the tone, we need to stop panic," he said, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica. The paper added that he had asked the chief executive of public broadcaster Rai to tone down its reporting of the virus.

He also sought to reassure the public who are worried about school closures and food running out, after panic buying led to empty supermarket shelves in some towns.

"Panic is a completely unjustified reaction that compromises the overall efficiency of the system and triggers regrettable speculations on the prices of some products," Conte told the Corriere della Sera newspaper Tuesday.

"The food supply will be ensured with appropriate measures especially in the 'cluster' areas. Calm is brought back through punctual and transparent communication," he said.

Tensions are running high; the price of face masks and sanitizing hand gels has skyrocketed and the government is so worried about misinformation that Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio is reportedly preparing an international plan to combat "fake news" about the outbreak in Italy. "There are too many fake news out there," Di Maio said in the Council of Ministers Tuesday.

As the virus spreads in Italy, neighboring countries have become nervous — as well as those further afield — with many advising against travel to the country, and businesses and organizations (and even the European Commission) suspending trips to the affected regions. On Wednesday, Conte said it would be unacceptable if other countries imposed travel restrictions on Italians.