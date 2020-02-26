Lowe's shares fall as fourth-quarter sales fall short of estimates

Lowe's reported mixed fourth-quarter results Wednesday, as sales growth at its stores open at least a year were weaker than expected.

Shares were down about 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what Lowe's reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $0.94, adjusted vs. $0.91, expected

Revenue: $16.03 billion vs. $16.15 billion, expected

vs. $16.15 billion, expected Same-store sales: up 2.5% vs. 3.6%, expected

The home improvement retailer is undergoing a turnaround under Chief Executive Marvin Ellison, who stepped into the role in 2018. As part of the transformation, Lowe's is focused on expanding e-commerce and attracting more professional homebuilders and contractors. It's also trying to capitalize on existing strengths, such as speeding up appliance deliveries since its one of the country's top appliance retailers.

One of the Lowe's major efforts has been overhauling its website to make it easier for customers to navigate and make purchases with features such as one-click checkout.

Ellison has also shaken up Lowe's leadership ranks. The company named Marisa Thalberg its new chief brand and marketing officer in January. Thalberg, previously global chief brand officer at Taco Bell, reports directly to Ellison.

Lowe's reported earnings a day after its rival, Home Depot. Home Depot beat analysts' estimates, after a strong holiday season and sales buoyed by the healthy housing market. Home Depot's margins have been under pressure as it invests $11 billion to integrate its stores and online business.

Read Lowe's press release here.