Coronavirus slams travel stocks, and traders warn one name is most vulnerable

Coronavirus fears hit travel stocks again on Wednesday ahead of two major earnings reports after the bell.

Booking Holdings, the largest online travel operator, and Marriott, the world's largest hotel operator, were leading the losses as they tumbled into their releases.

Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, says Marriott looks more vulnerable than Booking here.

Marriott "has a 15% to 20% exposure to Asia, it could be more impacted, and ... Booking just doesn't have as much capital and capital intensity as Marriott," Schlossberg said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "When you have a lot of empty hotel rooms, there [are] just fixed costs that you can't give away. With Booking, they might have a little more flexibility and they also have other different products."

Marriott and Booking have both been hard hit on the expectation travel restrictions in Asia and consumer wariness around travel would hurt overall revenue. The two stocks have declined nearly 20% so far this year.

"Overall though, I think they're both going to really be very negative on the [earnings] call today and say they just don't have any visibility, and they're definitely going to warn," he said. "So it's not a situation where you really want to be long either one of those things unless you are going to be a very long-term investor."

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, agrees that Marriott's position looks tenuous.

"If you look at that chart of Marriott, we're right back at a very key inflection point. We're retesting the uptrend support line off of those 2016 lows. Failure to hold that leaves support at $118. Failure to hold [$118] leaves support at $100," said Johnson during the same segment.

Marriott was trading at $121.53 on Wednesday afternoon. A decline to $100 implies 18% downside.

"At this point in time, that guidance is going to be really critical. And I wouldn't want to try to get long the stock ahead of this earnings print," said Johnson.

