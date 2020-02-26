Mike Bloomberg's campaign is holding talks with unions, is open to employees becoming members

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg poses for a photo before the the CBS Democratic Presidential Primary Debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

Mike Bloomberg's campaign is holding talks with two unions and is signalling to its employees that it is open to them joining the groups.

"The campaign fully supports its employees' rights to organize collectively and join the union of their choice. The Campaign Workers Guild and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1500 have recently contacted our campaign about potentially representing some of the campaign's employees, and we are working with both unions on how best to facilitate discussions with employees about union membership," Julie Wood, a spokeswoman for the Bloomberg campaign, told CNBC. "The campaign will do the same with any other unions that express interest in representing our staff."

The development comes as a member of the Campaign Workers Guild said on Twitter that he was calling on members of Bloomberg's presidential campaign to discuss the idea of unionization.

Campaign workers for Bloomberg rivals Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden have unionized.

Bloomberg is currently behind Sanders and Biden in the Democratic primary race for president, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average.

The move by Bloomberg's campaign to start holding talks with some unions comes after the former mayor had his run ins with a few organizations when he ran New York.

Bloomberg, who has a net worth of just under $59 billion, has been looking for a boost since his first debate appearance in Nevada. His performance improved in his second debate in South Carolina and he is launching a TV ad on Thursday ripping President Donald Trump for his inadequate response to the deadly and fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Bloomberg has spent over $500 million on TV and digital ads, according to Advertising Analytics.