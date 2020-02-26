U.S. stocks are still the best of a bad bunch as the global sell-off stretches on, says trader. Here's why

"I still think the U.S. is the cleanest dirty shirt." Mark Tepper CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners

"One of the things you should be doing right now is developing your shopping list and trying to identify which companies you'd like to own that maybe were too expensive a week or two ago," Tepper said. The Dow and S&P 500 have each fallen about 7% in the last week. Other parts of the world have also seen sharp drops, with the Italian FTSE down over 8%, the German DAX down nearly 7% and the South Korean Kospi down almost 5% as of Tuesday. The Kospi closed down 1.28% Wednesday; other major Asian stock indexes closed fractionally lower. "Identify the price at which [your stock picks would] be reasonable for you to purchase them, and when they fall into your lap, you pull the trigger," Tepper advised, adding that he wouldn't be surprised to see as much as a 10% drop in the major U.S. averages. "It's very likely that we continue to fall a little bit further, but we're getting pretty close, so, I think it might be a good idea to really identify the companies you like and figure out where it makes sense to pull the trigger," he said. The stocks of Salesforce and CVS stood out as particularly good picks, Tepper said in a note Tuesday to CNBC, flagging a "good entry point" in shares of CVS and calling Salesforce "cheap for the growth you're getting." Salesforce fell over 2% in Tuesday's session while CVS lost over 5%. Saleforce was down 2% in Wednesday's premarket on news that Keith Block is stepping down as co-CEO. CVS was down less than 1% in Wednesday's premarket. Tepper also noted counterintuitive action in the Shenzhen Composite index, which is made up of smaller Chinese companies and is up nearly 13% year to date despite surveys showing small business owners struggling to stem the revenue damage from the coronavirus. "I still think the U.S. is the cleanest dirty shirt," he said. "So, I'd be sticking with U.S. stocks." Miller Tabak's Maley agreed that the stock market would soon "present some great opportunities, but not yet."

"We have to see more of a flush-out move before we get these great opportunities." Matt Maley chief market strategist at Miller Tabak