You're about to lose the cash in this tax-advantaged account

The money you've been diligently saving in 2019 is about to vanish.

Health-care flexible spending accounts allow workers to put away money on a pretax basis and use it throughout the year for qualified medical expenses.

As always, there's a catch: If you saved in one of these accounts last year, you often had until the end of 2019 to use the balance.

Employers may choose to allow workers to carry over $500 into the new year. They may also give them up to March 15 of the following year to use the remaining cash.

Be aware that your company isn't required to offer you those options.

In 2018, nearly 3 in 4 companies with 200 or more employees offered these FSAs, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Employees lose as much as $400 million annually in unused balances, the health website FSAStore.com found. Those forfeited sums are recaptured by the plan and used to cover its expenses.

"It's really about understanding what your ongoing needs are, being focused on that expense and deciding where the dollars could best come from," said certified financial planner Diahann Lassus, CPA and co-founder of Lassus Wherley in New Providence, New Jersey.