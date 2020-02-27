Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Virgin Galactic, Biogen, Square, Southwest & more

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group Ltd., speaks during an interview following Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Morgan Stanley downgraded the space company and said it's waiting for the stock's fundamentals to catch up with the recent rally.

"We remain constructive on the long term potential of SPCE, medium-term forecasts for space tourism based on strong growth in registrations of interest, and execution of testing milestones. Our price target moves to $30 (from $22), modestly below the current price, driving the downgrade to EW."

