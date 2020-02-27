Beyond Meat revenue tripled, but shares fall as losses return

A staff member displays a burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at VeggieWorld fair in Beijing, China November 8, 2019.

Beyond Meat on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that topped analysts' expectations but disappointed investors by falling shy of reporting a second profitable quarter.

Shares of the company fell 8% in extended trading.

Beyond reported fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $452,000, or 1 cent per share, narrowing its loss of $7.5 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. The maker of meat substitutes reported its first quarterly profit in the third quarter.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $25.3 million. A year ago, the company recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.3 million.

Net sales rose 212% to $98.5 million, topping expectations of $79.5 million.

Sales to restaurants and foodservice outlets made up about 59% of Beyond's revenue in the quarter. The company's grocery business accounted for 41% of Beyond's sales.

In fiscal 2020, Beyond expects revenue in a range of $490 million to $510 million. The company is forecasting that its adjusted EBITDA will be unchanged from 2019 as it spends more on marketing, research and development and international expansion.

Beyond's Executive Chairman Seth Goldman announced on the conference call that he would be stepping down from the role, effective Thursday, and assuming the position of non-executive chairman.