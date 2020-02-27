40% of biggest companies say coronavirus caused 'major decrease' in demand from China: CFO survey

Many big companies say they've already taken a big hit in 2020 from the coronavirus with a "major decrease" in demand from China cited by 40% of chief financial officers responding to a flash survey of the CNBC Global CFO Council.

A majority of chief financial officers on the Global CFO Council say the coronavirus known as COVID-19 has created either a supply or demand effect on their business, but it is the demand drop from China that is the biggest impact. In all, 62.5% say they have seen a decrease in Chinese demand — 21.9% of companies surveyed described a "slight decrease" in demand.

Just under 22% of companies have seen a supply impact, but it could get worse: 37.5% of CFOs surveyed indicated it is still too soon to know.

Ninety percent of CFOs taking the survey say their firms have a business relationship with China, but the largest group (62.5%) say they sell products and services into the market. Roughly 40% purchase parts or materials from Chinese companies; roughly one-third of companies manufacture products in China.

The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $5 trillion in market value across a wide variety of sectors. Among these firms, 34% said they have significant headcount in China.

The flash survey was conducted this week and received responses from 32 members of the Council — 18 from North America, 5 from Europe, and 9 from Asia.

All the companies say they have made some changes to their businesses in response to concern about the virus, often in relation to employee issues:

90.6% have restricted employee travel

62.5% say they have allocated more resources to virtual work

75% say they are instructing employees about health and hygiene

Some of the largest companies in the world have already warned Wall Street and investors about a negative business impact for both supply and demand reasons.