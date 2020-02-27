Travel insurance policies spike amid coronavirus outbreak

Kenneth Montgomery is the head team physician with the New York Jets, as well as the president and co-founder of OrthoNations, a nonprofit aimed at training surgeons in developing nations around the world.

Each year, Montgomery and his group travel to countries like Vietnam, where they're headed next, to teach medical professionals a range of procedures from shoulder replacement to elbow and wrist arthroscopy. The coronavirus outbreak now threatens their plans.

"Normally, if you are planning to go on a trip to China and something like this happens, you postpone your trip," Montgomery said. However, in this case, "the hospitals are planning on this and we really want to go."

As a precaution, "I instructed everyone to get travel insurance," he said.

In general, travel insurance will reimburse you should an unforeseen event happen before or during your trip. That can include medical expenses, having to cancel your plans, lost baggage or even flight delays.

Researchers at the travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip reported a 60% jump in policies sold since the first travel-related case of coronavirus was detected in the U.S. last month.