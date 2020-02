Trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 28, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Goldman Sachs just put out a shocking call, predicting zero earnings growth for the S&P 500 companies this year due to the coronavirus. The bank is advising its clients to buy domestically-oriented companies and avoid those with big foreign sales. Here are the stocks they recommend.