Here's how long stock market corrections last and how bad they can get

The U.S. stock market fell into correction territory on Thursday as investors punished equities in favor of safer assets as anxiety over the spread and potential impact of the virulent coronavirus.
A correction is defined as a 10% decline in one of the major U.S. stock indexes, typically the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial Average, from a recent 52-week high close.
History shows these corrections last another 3% and take about four months to recover, on average.
But there's one big caveat. This is only if it does not fall into bear market territory, down 20% from a high. If the losses stretch to 20%, then there's more pain ahead and a longer recovery time.
Here are the numbers, according to CNBC and Goldman Sachs analysis:
The Dow and the S&P 500 fell 2.25% and 2.3% on Thursday, respectively, and were each on track to close in correction territory based on their recent record close. The S&P 500 and Dow are each down more than 9% since Monday and more than 10% each since their respective all-time intraday and closing highs hit earlier in February.
If the S&P 500 closes below 3,047.53 Thursday, Friday, or Monday, it will be the fastest 10% decline from an all-time high in the index's history, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
— CNBC's Nate Rattner contributed reporting.
