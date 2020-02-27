Here's what you say are your biggest financial commitments in 2020

Every year millions of Americans make resolutions, and every year those same Americans fall short of reaching their goals.

In the sixth article of this series, the Invest In You team once again asked readers and viewers to reveal their goals to fuel a commitment toward a healthier financial well-being in 2020. The response was overwhelming — and humbling.

Several themes emerged, including saving now for a brighter future, teaching kids financial literacy and building a business. Below are some highlights from this week's respondents.

MENTOR FUTURE GENERATIONS

Robert, Colfax, Washington: I have been a biochemist at Washington State University for 37 years. I started investing in the market at 26 and was drowning in student loans. Now 65, I'm debt free, worth over a million and aggressively pursuing my next million before retirement. Since most universities don't offer courses concerning market investing, I'm invested in mentoring college students nationwide. This includes understanding market trends, setting up portfolios and brokerage accounts. The theme is to acquire a million and be debt free by the age of 32.

Adam, Orange Park, Florida: I've always been a saver with an occasional splurge. I've been fortunate enough to be able to afford to do so. I learned the lesson too late that I should have been investing my money rather than just saving it. Realizing the money I missed out on by educating myself about financing and investing, I recruited my dad to begin doing the same, and I am teaching my son basic things to get him started in his teen years so he doesn't miss out on the money I did. I'm living my pledge to continue to be responsibly invested and to educate those around me to do the same.

INVEST IN NEXT-GEN

Jim, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania: I pledge to invest in a UTMA — Uniform Transfer to Minors Act — along with a mutual fund for each of my grandchildren once they turn 10 years old. I want this to be a lifelong learning experience for them. I will meet with them and discuss investment ideas, and I will encourage them to stay invested!

Tashia, Oklahoma City: I am invested for my girls. They make me smile; they make me laugh and cry tears of joy. They make me feel warm, happy, special, proud and truly lucky. May my branches grow and bloom. Being invested for them makes them invested for me.

Smeadie, Jackson, Mississippi: As I age, I have so much to do and think about. I'm investing towards trying to save money to finish paying for my daughter's college tuition and to not worry about the next few years for me.

Kathy, Kouts, Indiana: I am invested to protect my family. I want to ensure that retirement is a time my husband and I can live comfortably and treat our kids to the little things that help out so much, like diapers, dinner out, taking the grandkids for fun day trips and overnights like my parents did for us. My parents instilled the importance of financial responsibility, and I have passed that along to my kids. Take care of your money, and one day it will take care of you!

Hosanna, Richmond, California: I pledge to invest in healthy goals and learn how to be financially prepared for my future. My family is a giving family. If there is one thing I would like to be remembered for, it is to be a person that gives. My family has always provided for me, and I want to create opportunities to bless them and their future. I pledge to learn what it means to be invested in a way where I know that I have given all that I can to those around me.

PURSUE A DREAM

Jeffrey, Clinton Township, Michigan: I'm investing more this year to make sure my wife, who is a breast cancer survivor, can enjoy life. Not just survive! I want to make sure that she gets to see all the things she wants to see and to travel to all the places she wants to travel. I pledge to live for today and plan for tomorrow!

Mike, Gardena, California: I'm going to invest in myself by making my hobby my career!