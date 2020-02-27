Malaysia's Mahathir says parliament to choose new PM

Mahathir Mohamad, 94, is a veteran politician who has been Malaysia's prime minister twice.

Malaysia's parliament will vote on a new candidate for prime minister on Monday and if nobody can win majority support there will be a snap election, interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country was plunged into political turmoil this week by the unexpected resignation of Mahathir, who at 94 is the world's oldest government leader. It set off a new tussle for power between him and old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72.

Mahathir said the choice of premier would go to parliament after the king had told him no candidate emerged with enough support to become prime minister.

The monarch had held two days of consultations with individual lawmakers.

Parliament would be called on March 2 to pick a prime minister, Mahathir said.