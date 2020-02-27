Op-Ed: This stock trade tax will not hurt the average investor

Financial industry groups claim that implementing a tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and derivatives would boomerang on everyday Americans by taking huge chunks out of their retirement and college-savings accounts.

In fact, a financial transaction tax would limit the effects of unfair trading, raise revenue and help reduce income inequality. The costs to most Americans from such a tax would likely range from minimal to zero.

At Public Citizen, we estimate that the average middle-income family with a retirement account would experience about $13 a year in costs from a 0.1% financial transaction tax. Applying information from the Investment Company Institute, which is privy to detailed data from mutual funds, we calculated that a middle-income family would pay about $13 a year if invested solely in index funds and up to $35 a year if invested in a blend of index and actively managed funds.

More from Personal Finance:

Average Americans could suffer from investment tax

Tax scams are in full swing. How to protect yourself

Bloomberg Social Security, retirement savings plans

About half of middle-income families do not hold any assets that would be taxed and, thus would owe zero. Costs for families in the top 10% of income — with a median income of $260,200 — would be higher, but hardly onerous.

Meanwhile, this tax offers the potential to raise significant revenue (estimated by the government at about $777 billion over a decade) that could be used for public projects, such as expanding health care or fixing our crumbling roads. The benefits would far exceed the tax costs for most Americans.

The tax also would likely put the brakes on high-speed trading. We believe that would be a welcome development. High-speed trading is both unfair to ordinary investors and potentially dangerous.