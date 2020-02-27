Nancy Pelosi calls stock market plunge 'disturbing' as she pushes for coronavirus funding

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a press conference to announce the impeachment managers on Capitol Hill January 15, 2020, in Washington, DC.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the stock market sell-off "disturbing" Thursday as she criticized the Trump administration's response to the global coronavirus outbreak and outlined conditions for an emergency funding proposal.

The California Democrat also pushed back on President Donald Trump's suggestion — during a Wednesday evening White House briefing on the health crisis — that the stock plunge was at least in part the fault of Democratic presidential candidates.

"Lives are at stake," she said. "This is not a time for name-calling or playing politics."

Pelosi's comments to reporters at her weekly press conference came as equities sunk into correction territory. Investors have been shaken by warnings that the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,700 people globally and infected tens of thousands more, is likely to spread further into the U.S.

"The market drop," Pelosi said, "is disturbing."

"We want to instill confidence" and work to prevent the coronavirus in the U.S. "without panicking people about this," she said.

"The market will do what it does with the invisible hand," Pelosi added, but "it does show some fragility on the part of the market that it would drop so much."

Pelosi also raised concerns about the Trump administration's leadership responding to the virus. She said she spoke Thursday morning with Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump put in charge of coordinating that response, and "made some of these concerns known to him."

Pelosi said she's "always had a very candid relationship" with Pence "and I expressed to him the concern that I had of his being in this position."

She noted Pence's handling of an HIV outbreak in Indiana when he was governor there, which was criticized as being slow and driven by ideology over science.