An epidemic-themed game that shot to the top of the charts has been removed from Apple's App Store in China

iPhone users can no longer download a popular epidemic-themed smartphone game in China as the country is fighting the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement, Ndemic Creations, the U.K.-based makers of Plague Inc., said that they had been informed that the game "includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China." CNBC has confirmed that it is not available for download on the Chinese App Store.

The removal is certain to reignite a debate over whether Apple should remove apps from its App Store on the request of governments around the world. The App Store is the only way for most users to install software on iPhones, and it has become a magnet for criticism that Apple enables countries to remove apps they don't like, effectively censoring free expression.

Plague's creators said in statements that it was the most popular paid game in China for many years and that it was not designed to sensationalize disease outbreaks.

"Plague Inc. stands out as an intelligent and sophisticated simulation that encourages players to think and learn more about serious public health issues," the company said in a statement. "We have a huge amount of respect for our Chinese players and are devastated that they are no longer able to access and play Plague Inc.

Plague is one of the most popular iPhone games, and has been consistently in the top of Apple's App Store charts since it launched in 2012. It's a simulation in which users play as an infectious disease whose goal is to wipe out the world's population.

On Thursday, it was the top paid game in the United States. It has also risen in China, according to estimates from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. It had been downloaded 2.2 million times in China, with about 9% of those downloads since the start of January. It was the No. 3 paid app in China before removal, Sensor Tower said. It was the best-stelling app in China at one point in January, according to the BBC.