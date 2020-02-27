Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says the Fed needs to cut rates: 'This can just snowball'

Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC Thursday that the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates to help calm the markets and economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

"That's not going to cure the situation, but I think that they should be proactive in this case. I disagree with those that say 'oh, it's only a supply chain problem,'" Siegel said on "Closing Bell."

U.S. markets have been sliding all week, and Thursday's sell-off was the worst day yet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 1,200 points, or more than 4.4%.

The sharp decline in stock prices has led to rising pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates. The futures markets shows that traders have priced in three rate cuts this year, despite Fed officials saying it is too early to make policy decisions due to the epidemic.

"Yes, there is some supply chain problem from China, but it is a fear problem," Siegel continued. "And people are stopping doing things, stopping traveling, stopping going on, and this can just snowball. Our economy is dependent on that. And we have to lower the cost of capital as much as we can to keep the engines of the economy moving."

Siegel said in January that the bull market was being driven mainly by momentum and he was worried it would not continue even through the first quarter. He compared the market at the time to early 2018, which also saw a sharp sell-off in February.

"We're really washing out all those momentum players, which is ultimately healthy for the market. That's part of the reason for going down. And certainly the rest of it is fear for what's going to happen to this year's earnings," Siegel said on Thursday.

Because stocks are long-term assets, Siegel said stocks should eventually recover despite the earnings hit they will take this year.

"Even if earnings are ravished downward this year, if we get the recovery — and history says even from these viruses we do — then the major source of value should be intact," he said.