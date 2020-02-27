Here's what millennials need to know about market corrections

The market has definitely hit a speed bump, thanks to coronavirus fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index that tracks the stocks of 30 large U.S. companies, experienced a market correction on Thursday. This happens when a major index falls at least 10% from its record high. In this case, the Dow closed at 25,766.64, down more than 10% from its record close.

The Dow dropped 1,195 points, or 4.4% from the previous day's close following days of volatile markets in which investors have fled equities on fears that the coronavirus, COVID-19, will continue to spread and have widespread economic impact. The other two major market indexes, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.4% and 4.6%, respectively.

That drop means your investments, including your 401(k), likely took a hit — over 66% of millennials have investments of some type.

About a third of millennials invested in a taxable brokerage account last year, while another third also had a retirement account, according to a study of over 1,800 millennials (ages 23 to 38) sponsored by CFA Institute and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

But before you panic, it's worth noting that corrections are fairly common. Investment firm Guggenheim Funds looked at market pullbacks of the S&P 500 since 1946, finding that market corrections with declines of between 10% and 20% happen about 2.5 times each year on average. It's also important to keep in mind that a correction is a less severe than a bear market, which occurs when the market falls by 20%. We're not there yet.

"Investing should never be about a moment in time; it should always be about a process over time," Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, tells CNBC Make It.

In fact, Robert Shiller, the Nobel-prize winning economist and Yale professor, says trying to predict the market based on the latest decision by the Federal Reserve or other events is far from a winning investment strategy.